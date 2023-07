The current heat spell in Northeast Texas has led to an uptick in pests. Specifically, fleas have been causing pet owners a lot of problems. East Texas Veterinarian Dr. Joy Neely said in her 20 years of practice, this is the worst summer for fleas she’s ever seen. She added that this is the first summer she’s seen animals dying from the fleas. The Texoma area has a surge in crickets. They are harmless. The population explosion is due to several generations of crickets laying eggs.