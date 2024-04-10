FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING 04.10

... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, Limestone and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Van Zandt. * WHEN...Through 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts near 3 inches.