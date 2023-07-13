Flooding In Southwest Arkansas

Flash flooding is ongoing this morning in Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, and Columbia counties in Arkansas. Radar estimates over eight inches of rain have fallen in these areas, and roadways will be impassable in these counties for much of the morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana through the afternoon as these storms will move south into Webster, Claiborne, and perhaps Caddo/Bossier Parishes in Louisiana. An additional two to four inches of rain with isolated higher amounts is possible through the early afternoon.