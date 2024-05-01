Flooding Possible

North and Central Texas

Confidence has increased regarding the potential for flash flooding starting tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The area highlighted in green will most likely see totals ranging between 2 and 4 inches, with a low chance (10%) of locally higher amounts between 4 and 6 inches. This area has also recently had flooding issues, which are likely to be aggravated due to additional rounds of rainfall through tomorrow. Stay tuned to the forecast and remain vigilant when it comes to flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of North and Central Texas tonight and tomorrow morning. Possible Impacts: Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams, and rivers. Actions to Take: Prepare to take action if you live in areas prone to flooding—rainfall Amounts: Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 5 inches.

Expect widespread thunderstorms to push across North and Central Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The atmosphere will support heavy rainfall, which may lead to new/renewed flooding in localized areas, especially along/south of I-20 and along/east of I-35. A few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty winds will also be possible. The bulk of this activity should push into East Texas by midday Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly across Central Texas. Widespread thunderstorms are then expected tonight across all of North and Central Texas. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the main threats, with a lower threat of large hail and tornadoes.

Thursday through Tuesday

Daily storm chances will continue through the weekend. Thursday evening across Western North Texas is the highest severe threat during this timeframe.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Timely reports of severe weather and flooding today and tonight will be greatly appreciated.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Excessive, heavy rainfall is back in the forecast beginning late Wednesday Night and continuing through at least Friday. Flooding will be possible later this week, with additional waterways, bayous, rivers, and low-lying areas rising.

There will be a range of lows to mid-60s overnight, with some light fog, as things have dried out much this afternoon. Light S/SE winds will continue from midweek into the weekend.

Under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the ArkLaTex again on Wednesday afternoon. S/SE winds 5-10 mph.

The weak front that moved to our south will shift back inland over east Texas tomorrow, and daytime heating will trigger scattered thunderstorms for the new rain bucket in May.

Today and Tonight

Do not expect any hazardous weather through tonight.

Wednesday through Monday

Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday over the area but will increase in coverage and intensity after daybreak Thursday before an approaching upper-level disturbance. Heavy local rainfall will be possible on Thursday, which may result in flooding of low-lying, poor drainage areas, especially given the already saturated soils. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible across the region Friday through Sunday before becoming more isolated Monday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.