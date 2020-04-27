Florida Lawyer To Travel State Beaches Dressed As The Grim Reaper To Promote Social Distancing

Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder says he plans to tour the state’s re-opened state beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper in an effort to encourage people to stay home, or at least six-feet apart, during the coronavirus pandemic. Uhlfelder has been highly critical of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ and other Republican governors trying to re-open their states too early. He recently posted on Twitter that he would be willing to travel around Florida wearing a Grim Reaper costume to beaches and “other areas of the state opening up prematurely.” He adds, “Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word.” He’s using his plan to raise money for Democratic candidates running for congressional state.