" /> Florida Lawyer To Travel State Beaches Dressed As The Grim Reaper To Promote Social Distancing – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin Hail Damage Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)

Florida Lawyer To Travel State Beaches Dressed As The Grim Reaper To Promote Social Distancing

3 hours ago

 

Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder says he plans to tour the state’s re-opened state beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper in an effort to encourage people to stay home, or at least six-feet apart, during the coronavirus pandemic. Uhlfelder has been highly critical of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ and other Republican governors trying to re-open their states too early. He recently posted on Twitter that he would be willing to travel around Florida wearing a Grim Reaper costume to beaches and “other areas of the state opening up prematurely.” He adds, “Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word.” He’s using his plan to raise money for Democratic candidates running for congressional state.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     