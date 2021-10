It’s flu season, and experts want you to get your flu shot and COVID shot simultaneously. Texas A&M’s Dr. Jason McKnight says it’s not unusual to get more than one vaccine at a time. Flu cases made a dramatic drop last year, but mask-wearing has dropped. As a result, he predicts that the nation overall may see a more typical flu season this year. As for COVID, hospitalizations in Texas have been at the lowest level since late July.