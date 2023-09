The Louisiana State Police says dead pigs were sprawled out on the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night after a crash. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers after a crash that shut down I-10 westbound at 9:00 pm Tuesday. The truck hauling the pigs was reportedly not involved in the collision and continued westbound. LSP confirmed that the dead pigs were not related to the crash. The LSP says they have been unable to contact the driver hauling the pig carcasses.