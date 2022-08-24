FM 1000 Closed Sunday At Cookville

FM 1000 Railroad Crossing in Cookville to Close for Maintenance

Traffic detoured

ATLANTA — Motorists who usually travel FM 1000 in Cookville will need to find an alternate route on Sunday, August 28. Union Pacific Railroad plans to conduct maintenance work on their crossing at FM 1000. As a result, the area will be closed to traffic on this date.

Crews will detour traffic on a signed route on US 67, FM 2348, and SH 49. they will place portable message boards near the railroad crossing to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

For questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work, call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant Office at (903) 572-8511.