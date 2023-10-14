FM 1497 Rehab Project Begins Oct. 18 in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a rehab project to improve a portion of FM 1497 in Lamar County is set to begin Oct. 18.

The contractor, AK Gillis & Sons LLC, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 182 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.8 million. The contractor plans to set road alert barricades Oct. 16 and begin work Oct. 18. The target completion date for this project is July 2024.

The contractor will widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement surface on FM 1497 from the intersection at FM 1184 to the intersection at FM 3426. Crews will also install new drainage structures and update bridge rail and metal guard fence, and install new pavement markings, officials said.

This project will require temporary lane closures and lane shifts during construction. Travelers are asked to reduce their speed and watch for workers at all times, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in the area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.