FM 1735 Closed For Improvements

Work to widen the existing two lanes of FM 1735 in Titus County is moving into a new phase requiring the closure of FM 1735 to through traffic. Now closed, they expect to reopen FM 1735 in July 2024. Eastbound and westbound TX 49 traffic will use FM 2348 South to FM 4000 East to access FM 1735 Southbound. Northbound traffic will use the westbound FM 4000 to FM 2348 and return to TX 49 East and West. It involves 2.1 miles for a center turn lane plus ten-foot shoulders, using right-of-way purchased by the county. TxDOT will also resurface an install new safety lighting. H.H. Howard & Sons, Inc. of Daingerfield was awarded the contract earlier this year with a bid of $11,920,527.81.