FM 79 Exit Ramp on Westbound Loop 286 to Close Aug. 7-11

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the FM 79 exit ramp from westbound State Loop 286 in Paris will close for a pavement upgrade from Aug. 7-11.

This closure is necessary to complete a pavement upgrade project at that location, officials said. Concrete and a new hotmix asphalt pavement surface will be placed on the existing roadway.

A signed detour will be in place, directing westbound traffic on State Loop 286 to proceed to the next crossover on the loop, turn back eastbound and use the eastbound FM 79 exit to gain access to FM 79 outside of the loop. Message boards will be in place to inform travelers of this planned closure, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.