FM 899 Closes Wednesday (May 22)

FM 899 to Close to Through-Traffic at Dragoo Creek on Wednesday.

WHEN:

Beginning Wednesday (May 22), for about ten months or until work is completed. This is the bridge that leads to the south and north services roads on each side of I-30 at Farmers Academy.

WHERE:

Farm to Market Road 899 at Dragoo Creek west of Mount Pleasant. FM 899 will be closed to through traffic for about ten months as crews work to replace the bridge crossing Dragoo Creek west of Mount Pleasant.

ATLANTA — Motorists who regularly travel Farm to Market Road 899 west of Mount Pleasant will need to find an alternate route for several months beginning Wednesday, May 22. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date as crews work to replace the bridge crossing Dragoo Creek.

Official detour routes will be signed accordingly, but local motorists are free to use alternate routes they find more convenient. The detour is expected to last about ten months or until about next March.

The scheduled construction and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.