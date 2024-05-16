Food Insecurity In Texas

More Texans than ever are working, but a many aren’t making enough money to put food on the table. The North Texas Food Bank says 16 percent of Texans are “food insecure,” and that’s an even bigger percentage than California. They’re mapping out zip codes with the greatest “food insecurity” and working with other non-profits to fill the gap. The food bank says it gave out a record 144-million meals last year. They say benefits offered during covid have been running out, but incomes have not gone up to cover increased costs, so more people need help.