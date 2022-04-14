Food Pantry Temporarily Moving To Fairgrounds In May

Downtown Food Pantry will temporarily move their operations to the Lamar County Fairgrounds coliseum beginning May 10. While concrete is being poured on their large parking lot, the pantry will redirect

all those in need of food to the fairgrounds. “All households will receive one pre-made box of food during this time,” said Allan Hubbard, Executive Director. “We will not be able to provide fresh produce

or cold or frozen items.”

Food boxes will be distributed on the pantry’s normal schedule: Tuesdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Those in need will remain in their vehicle and be checked in by volunteers who

will then load the food box into the vehicle. “This location and this box of food will be what we’re able to provide while the parking lot is being made perfect. We hope to return to our normal location at with our normal shopping experience in early June,” Hubbard said.

Between now and May 10, the food pantry will be open to the public at 124 W. Cherry St. in Paris per its normal schedule. For more information, call 903-737-8870.