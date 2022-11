Football Bi-District Games

FOOTBALL

Bi-District Parings

6A

Division I

Region II

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), at Allen Fri 7:00 pm

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), at Duncanville Fri 7:00 pm

The Woodlands (8-2) vs. Aldine Nimitz (6-4), at Shenandoah at 7:00 pm

Klein Cain (9-1) vs. Cypress Ranch (7-3), at Klein Fri 7:00 pm

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), at Wilkerson St Fri 7:00 pm

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), at Temple Fri 7:30 pm

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), at Spring Fri 7:00 pm

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), at Cypress Cy-Fair Fri 7:00 pm

Division II

Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), at Wylie Fri 7:00 pm

DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), at DeSoto Thu 7:00 pm

New Caney (10-0) vs. Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), at Porter Fri 7:00 pm

Tomball (6-4) vs. Cypress Woods (7-3), at Tomball Fri 7:00 pm

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), at Killeen Fri 7:00 pm

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs. Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), TBD

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs. Tomball Memorial (6-4), at Cypress Fri 7:00 pm

5A

Division I

Region II

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), at Mansfield Fri 7:00 pm

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), at Mt Belvieu Fri 7:00 pm

Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. Dallas White (5-5), at Frisco Thu 7:00 pm

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), at Lancaster Fri 7:00 pm

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), at Longview Fri 7:00 pm

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), at Frisco Fri 7:00 pm

Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), at Port Arthur Fri 7:00 pm

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), at N Richland Hills Fri 7:00 pm

Division II

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (4-6),l at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), at Marshall Fri 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), at Ds Kincaide Fri 7:30 pm

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), at Lucas Fri 7:00 pm

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), at Melissa Fri 7:30 pm

Dallas Wilson (5-5) vs. Ennis (5-5), at Ds Forrester Thu 7:00 pm

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), at Texas High Fri 7:30 pm

Everman (8-2) vs. Seagoville (6-4), Everman Thu 7:00 pm

4A

Division I

Region II

China Spring (9-1) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills (6-4), at China Spring Thu 7:30 pm

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), at Mesquite Hanby Fri 7:30 pm

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), at Denton Fri 7:00 pm

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), at Forney Fri 7:30 pm

Celina (9-1) vs. Community (6-4), at Richardson Fri 7:30 pm

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), at Joshua Fri 7:30 pm

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), at McKinney Fri 7:00 pm

Stephenville (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (5-5), at Burleson Thu 7:30 pm

Division II

Region II

Aubrey (8-2) vs. Dallas Lincoln (3-7), at Carrollton Thu 7:00 pm

Center (7-3) vs. Liberty-Eylau (7-3), at Hallsville Fri 7:30 pm

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, at Richardson Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. Van (6-4), at Marshall Thu 7:00 pm

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), at Tyler Fri 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), at Carrollton Fri 7:00 pm

Carthage (10-0) vs. Pittsburg (2-8), at Lindale Thu 7:00 pm

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), at Murphy Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Division I

Region II

Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Gladewater (3-7), at Paris Thu 7:00 pm

Teague (6-4) vs. Whitney (7-3), at Waco Panther Thu 7:00 pm

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), at Longview Fri 7:00 pm

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), at Robinson Fri 7:00 pm

West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7), at Waco ISD Thu 7:00 pm

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), at Corsicana Fri 7:30 pm

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), at Longview Fri 7:30 pm

Division II

Region III

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (2-7), at Pittsburg Fri 7:00 pm

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), at Timpson Fri 7:00 pm

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), at Ore City Fri 7:30 pm

Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), at Athens at 7:30 pm

Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4), at Jacksonville at 7:00 pm

De Kalb (8-2) vs. Edgewood (8-2), at Sulphur Springs Thu 7:00 pm

Newton (9-1) vs. Hughes Springs (3-7), at Center Thu 7:00 pm

Grand Saline (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:00 pm

2A

Division I

Region III

Cooper (10-0) vs. Hawkins (4-6), at Winnsboro Thu 7:00 pm

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), at Henderson Fri 7:00 pm

Beckville (9-1) vs. Rivercrest (5-5), at Longview Thu 7:30 pm

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), at Jacksonville Fri 7:00 pm

Timpson (10-0) vs. Groveton (3-7), at Jasper Thu 7:00 pm

Frankston (8-2) vs. Wolfe City (5-5), at Emory Thu 7:00 pm

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), at Diboll Fri 7:30 pm

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), at Lone Oak Fri 7:30 pm

Division II

Region III

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs. Hico (4-6), at Kemp Fri 7:00 pm

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), at Woodville Fri 7:00 pm

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), at Brownsboro Fri 7:00 pm

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), at Crockett Fri 7:00 pm

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), at Trinity Fri 7:00 pm

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), at Eustace Fri 7:00 pm

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), at Nacogdoches Fri 7:30 pm

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), at Arp Fri 7:00 pm

1A

Division I

Region III

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, at Peaster Fri 7:00 pm

Blum vs. Aquilla, at Rio Vista Thy 7:30 pm

Abbott vs. Milford, at Italy Thu 7:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Gorman, at Ferris Fri 6:00 pm