Football Friday Plus NLCS Underway Tonight in Today’s Sports

Week seven gets underway Friday night at Wildcat stadium with, what should be, a great game. On 101.9 KBUS The Celina Bobcats ranked 19th in the state, come to Paris to take on the 9th ranked Paris Wildcats.

Across town, the North Lamar Panthers are still looking for that first win of the season. If they’re to get it on Friday, though, it’ll come against the number one team in the state, Argyle. That game can be heard on Mix 107.7. Pregame for both of those games will be at 6:30.

Other are football games include the Prairiland Patriots traveling to Bells. Chisum will be at Leonard.

In another matchup of teams that have not lost in their district, Cooper will be home to take on Blue Ridge tonight. Honey Grove will welcome Wolfe City to town. Clarksville hosts Maud and Detroit will face Overton at home.

Remember, you will also be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93.9.

Mt Pleasant is at home against Marshall at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Pittsburg heads to Pleasant Grove at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs is at Ennis at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Daingerfield is hosting Ore City, Gilmer is at Spring Hill, Hughes Springs will face Atlanta at home, Mt. Vernon will host Jefferson, and it’s Homecoming at Paul Pewitt, and they will host New Diana.

On the volleyball court tonight, the North Lamar Pantherettes will host Paris High at 4:30. These two teams played a five-set match earlier in the season. North Lamar is 3–1 in the district while Paris is 3–2.

The Chisum Lady Mustangs will travel to Mt Vernon while the Prairiland Lady Patriots will be at home to face Chapel Hill. Prairiland is trying to rebound after their suffering their first district loss of the season Tuesday night.

In Thursday night football n the NFL the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants 34-13.

In College football last night Texas Tech won the Saddle trophy as they downed TCU 17-14.

Game 1 of the National League Championship Series is tonight and features the LA Dodgers at Milwaukee at 7:09 pm with Clayton Kershaw vs Gio Gonzalez. In Game 1 of the ALCS, the Astros are at Boston on Saturday night at 7:09 pm with Justin Verlander vs Chris Sale.

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year deal for 2019, the team announced Thursday. Wainwright will be entering his 15th major league season, all with the Cardinals, tying Bob Forsch for third among pitchers in terms of longevity with the team.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday that potential tampering by Oregon State led the Cornhuskers to list the Pac-12 school among institutions not permitted to contact running back Greg Bell about a potential transfer. Bell, a top-rated junior college prospect signed by Frost last December, started the first three games for the Cornhuskers this season. He then requested a scholarship release in the week after he lost the top position on Sept. 29 against Purdue. Nebraska granted his release but restricted Bell from talking with fellow Big Ten members, non-conference opponents of Nebraska over the next three years and Oregon State.

Faced with the likelihood of being stripped of his middleweight world title for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, Billy Joe Saunders on Thursday vacated the 160-pound belt. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission rejected Saunders’ application for a boxing license because of the positive test for the powerful banned stimulant. Saunders was scheduled to make his fourth defense against mandatory challenger Demetrius Andrade on Oct. 20 at TD Garden in Boston.