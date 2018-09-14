Football Friday Plus Pro Football HOF Lineup In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

In high school football last night, the Hughes Springs Mustangs hosted Waskom in a special Thursday contest. The game was tied at 0-0 at the half. Then with 5:13 to go in the 3rd quarter, Waskom’s TK Hamilton scampered 47 yards for a Wildcat touchdown to make it 7-0. Then on the ensuing kickoff, Mustang’s Devin Flournoy ran it back 89 yards. The game stayed tied at 7-7 until 5:27 to go in the game when Flournoy threw a pick six. Waskom scored again as they ran out the clock to win it 21-7.

South

Tonight, Mt Vernon is at Canton, that game is a 6:30 pm kickoff on KLAKE 97.7. Daingerfield will travel to New Boston, where it’s Homecoming. That game is on STAR 96.9 at 7:30 pm. Sulphur Springs celebrates Homecoming as they host Terrell at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9. Gilmer is at Paris, Rivercrest is at Bowie, Paul Pewitt is at Redwater, and Pittsburg travels to Tatum. Mt Pleasant is off this week.

North

Week three football begins tonight with a couple of games on our sister stations. The Paris Wildcats will be hosting 7th ranked Gilmer on 101.9 KBUS. On Mix 107.7 the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Crandall to take on the 13th ranked Pirates. Both games begin with a pregame at 7:00 pm. Other area games will include Prairiland hosting Clarksville. Rivercrest at James Bowie. Winnsboro at Chisum. Honey Grove will be home to face Alba-Golden. Cooper will travel to Emory to play Rains. While Detroit will be at Boles.

IN Thursday night NFL football The Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore 34-23.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks, released by the Cleveland Browns following charges of insider trading, is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Kendricks pleaded guilty last week to the charges. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 24.

Tony Gonzalez, who is the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, and London Fletcher are first-year eligible players among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Finalists from 2018 who are nominated again include running back Edgerrin James; wide receiver Isaac Bruce; offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, Tony Boselli; safety John Lynch; and cornerback Ty Law. The roster of nominees has 47 offensive players, 39 defensive players, five special-teams players, and 11 coaches. Among those coaches are Super Bowl champions Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, and Dick Vermeil.

New York Mets third baseman David Wright is returning to the majors for the Mets’ final homestand of 2018, saying he expects to be finished playing baseball after making one more start in the team’s second-to-last game of the season. Wright will be activated for the homestand beginning Sept. 25 and start at third base Sept. 29 against the Miami Marlins. He said Thursday that he doesn’t believe his body, which has required multiple surgeries on his shoulder, back and neck, will allow him to play again afterward

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird strangled a woman at least a dozen times over a four-hour period last Friday, prosecutors alleged at an arraignment hearing Thursday. According to prosecutors, the woman told police that Bird strangled her and threw her against a wall after they got into an argument at Bird’s residence. She said Bird would strangle her until she went “limp,” allow her to catch her breath and begin choking her again.

In local volleyball, Chisum will be at Liberty Eylau. Paris is at Mt. Pleasant. And North Lamar will be hosting Princeton.

The Rangers were off last night. They will be at San Diego tonight in 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.