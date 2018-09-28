Football Friday Plus Rangers Get Road Win in Today’s Sports

District play gets under way for all local teams tonight on the football field. On Mix 107–7, the North Lamar Panthers will host Anna while Paris High will welcome Melissa to town on 101.9 KBUS. Pregame for both will start at 6:30. The Mt Pleasant Tigers are at home as they celebrate Homecoming against Whitehouse. Hear that game on KLAKE 977. Mt Vernon heads to Hughes Springs tonight for the first time in decades. Kickoff is at 7:30pm on STAR 969. Daingerfield is on the road at Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt will host Ore City, Pittsburg is at Kilgore, Maud at Rivercrest, Gilmer travels to Newton and Sulphur Springs is off.

Prairiland travels to Cooper to start their district while Chisum is at Whiteright. Other area games include Honey Grove visiting Clarksville. Detroit is at Cumby while Rivercrest hosts Maud.

Remember, you will also be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93–9.

In volleyball action, the North Lamar Pantherettes will host Pittsburg. Paris High will be home to face Liberty Eylau while Prairiland and Chisum will square off at Mustang gym.

In Thursday night football, Jared Goff had a record night as the Rams beat the Vikings 38-31.

The NFL has issued a clarification on its much-debated roughing the passer rule after three weeks of outrage from players, coaches and fans. The anticipated result, according to executive vice president Troy Vincent, is to “ensure consistency in officiating the rule.” In a statement, Vincent announced that the NFL competition committee had sent a video to teams that would clarify legal and illegal hits against the quarterback. The video, also released publicly, showed four examples of hits that will still draw a foul — including one that broke the collarbone of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season.

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday signed Pro Bowl free-agent safety Eric Reid, who was not re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason amid the controversy of his grievance with the NFL. In 2016, Reid was the first player to join former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

In college football, North Carolina was at number 16 Miami rolled over North Carolina 47-10.

And In Seattle last night, Ariel Jurado pitched a masterful game as the Rangers won 2–0 over the Mariners. Jurado went six innings and only allowed two hits to get the win. That series will continue tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame is at 8:30. First pitch at 9:10.

Major League Baseball has extended Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s administrative leave until Sunday, a source confirmed on Thursday. Russell, 24, was placed on paid leave last Friday after his ex-wife posted a blog detailing abuse during their short marriage, including physical abuse. Until she linked to the blog on Instagram, his ex-wife had not been cooperating in baseball’s investigation, which was opened last season when she left Russell. A source confirms she is cooperating now.

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia, in the middle of a one-hitter and two innings shy of earning a $500,000 incentive-based bonus, was ejected from Thursday afternoon’s game at Tropicana Field. Sabathia entered Thursday’s game having pitched 148 innings this season. In what will be his final start of the year, he needed to last through the seventh in order to make it to 155 innings and receive the bonus. But he was tossed by home-plate umpire Vic Carapazza in the bottom of the sixth inning after throwing a 92.5 mph cutter into Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre’s left leg.