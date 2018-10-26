Football Friday Plus World Series Resumes Tonight in Today’s Sports

As week nine gets under way, the playoff picture is starting to take shape for some teams. On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats host Sanger. Paris, coming off their first district loss to Argyle last week sits in second place in the district with two more games to go. Sanger, meanwhile, is still looking for their first win of the season. That game will get started with the pregame at 6:30.

The North Lamar Panthers have the night off before they host the Paris Wildcats in week 10.

The Chisum Mustangs will take their second place record across Lamar County as they face the Prairiland Patriots. The Mustangs are coming off a huge win against Bells last week while the Patriots are still looking for their first district win.

In other action, Honey Grove hosts Como Pickton, Rivercrest will be at home against Boles. And Detroit will be at Clarksville.

Remember you will be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93–9.

Mt Pleasant is at home with Lindale at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Pittsburg will host Gilmer on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will travel to Greenville on STAR 959, Daingerfield is at Waskom, Hughes Springs will host Redwater, Mt Vernon is at home against Hooks, Paul Pewitt will host Elysian Fields and Rivercrest is at home against Boles.

The North Lamar Pantherettes Bi-District volleyball game with Kilgore on Tuesday night can be heard on Mix 107–7. Game time will be at 6pm

The Dallas Stars won their second game in a row last night as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5–2. Rookie Miro Heiskanen recorded his first goal of his NHL career. WHile Jason Dickinson found the back of the net twice. Dallas is off until Sunday, when they will travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.

And the Mavs are back in action tonight as they are North of the border in Canada.

Game 3 of the World Series moves to Los Angeles tonight at 7:09, with Rick Porcello vs Walker Buehler. The Red Sox lead the series 2-0.

The Minnesota Twins hired Rocco Baldelli as their next manager, Thursday. Baldelli has spent the past four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays and was a special assistant in the front office for four seasons prior to that. At 37, he is the youngest manager in the majors.

In NFL Thursday night football the Houston Texans rolled Miami 42-23. In College football last night, West Virginia drubbed Baylor 58-14 and Georgia Tech dominated Virginia Tech 49-28.

Turner Sports on Thursday set the suggested retail price of $19.99 for the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pay-per-view telecast. The match, which will be played on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, will begin at noon locally (3 p.m. ET). The winner will take home the entire $9 million pot.

There are volleyball playoffs being played at Willie Williams Gymnasium at Mt Pleasant High school starting Monday: Monday it is Mt Vernon vs. Red Water at 6:00 pm. And, at 8:00 pm New Boston vs. Paris Chism. Tuesday it is Prairiland vs. Atlanta at 6:00 pm followed by Commerce vs. Queen City at 8:00 pm.

The NFL on Thursday took the highly unusual step of firing down judge Hugo Cruz for performance reasons. It is the first time the NFL has fired an official in-season during the Super Bowl era because of performance. Cruz, who last worked in Week 6 and is no longer an NFL employee, joined the NFL in 2015. He was responsible for one high-profile mistake this season when he missed an obvious false start by Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung on a scoring play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. He did not work in Week 7. Otherwise, the details of the league’s decision — including other mistakes Cruz is presumed to have made — are unknown.