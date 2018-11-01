Football Friday Preview Plus Mavs Comeback Falls Short in Today’s Sports

Tomorrow night the North Lamar Panthers will host the Paris Wildcats. That game will be broadcast on Mix 107–7 as well as 101.9 KBUS. Pregame for both will be at 6:30.

Other games tomorrow night include Leonard at Cooper. Rivercrest at Como Pickton. Prairiland travels to Blue Ridge. James Bowie is at Clarksville while Detroit hosts Mt. Enterprise. Mt Pleasant is at home against Jacksonville at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Paul Pewitt is at Daingerfield on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will host Kaufman on STAR 959, Hughes Springs is at home against New Boston, Mt Vernon is at Redwater, Pittsburg is at Liberty Eylau, Rivercrest is at Como-Pickton and Gilmer is off.

Area round volleyball playoffs are set. North Lamar will face Van on Saturday at 2pm at the Sulphur Springs Middle School. That game can be heard on Mix 107–7.

Prairiland will take on Troup at 5pm Saturday in Edgewood.

Rivercrest plays Timpson tonight at 6pm in Union Grove.

Due to injuries and other factors involved, the Mt Pleasant JV football game vs. Jacksonville scheduled for tonight in Jacksonville has been cancelled. They will attempt to finish the season next week at home vs. Nacogdoches if at all possible.

The Mavs fell to the Lakers 114–113 last night on the road. Dallas trailed 111–98 with under four minutes to play. A 15–2 run tied the game for Dallas but Wesley Mathews Fouled LeBron with 2 seconds left. James calmly hit the free throw to win the game. Dallas is back home Friday when they host the Knicks.

The University of Maryland has fired football coach DJ Durkin one day after his reinstatement, the school announced Wednesday evening.

In a statement, president Wallace D. Loh said, “Yesterday, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced numerous recommendations, including employment decisions about specific personnel on our campus. I accepted the Board’s recommendations. At the same time, I announced my retirement as president in June 2019. Loh acted alone in deciding to fire Durkinnot consulting the board of regents. Loh informed athletic director Damon Evans of his decision and Evans fired Durkin. Durkin was “surprised” by the school’s decision.

Willie McCovey, the Hall of Fame first baseman who played 19 of his 22 seasons with the San Francisco Giants and slugged 521 career home runs, died Wednesday at age 80. The Giants said McCovey died “peacefully” after battling “ongoing health issues.”

Boston police have arrested a man accused of hitting someone with a can of beer thrown during the parade celebrating the World Series-winning Red Sox. Police say 19-year-old Patrick Connolly, of Sandwich, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They say it struck but didn’t injure an unidentified man aboard one of the amphibious duck boats carrying players and their families in Wednesday’s parade wasn’t immediately clear if the beer can Connolly allegedly threw was the same can that hit and damaged a World Series trophy, or if the man it hit was a ballplayer.