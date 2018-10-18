Football Friday Preview Plus Mavs Lose Opener in Today’s Sports

One more day until football Friday. And on 101.9 KBUS, we have number one Argyle hosting number ten Paris. Both teams are undefeated in district heading to the game.

On Mix 107–7 the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Sanger. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

The Red Sox and Dodgers are one win away from the World Series. Both teams won yesterday. The Red Sox 8–6 over Houston yo take a 3–1 series lead. And LA was 5–2 over Milwaukee to go up 3–2.

The Mavs open their season last night with a 121–100 loss at Phoenix. Luka Doncic finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Mavs are off until Saturday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.