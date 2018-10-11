Football Friday Preview Plus Rangers Narrow Candidates in Today’s Sports

It’s going to be a battle of 2–0 district teams Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. Number 19 ranked Celina will be in town to face the ninth ranked Paris Wildcats. Winner will be 3–0 in district with only three games to play. Tim Howard and Robert High will have all the action on 101.9 KBUS.

ON Mix 107–7 the North Lamar Panthers will welcome top ranked Argyle to RL Maddox Stadium. Dale Routon and myself will bring you the coverage. Pregame for both will be at 6:30, with kickoff set for 7.

Friday Night Football: Mt Pleasant is at home against Marshall at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Pittsburg heads to Pleasant Grove at 7:30pm on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs is at Ennis at 7:30pm on STAR 959, Daingerfield hosts Ore City, Gilmer is at Spring Hill, Hughes Springs is at home against Atlanta, Mt. Vernon will host Jefferson, and it’s Homecoming at Paul Pewitt, as they host New Diana

Prior to football on Friday night the Paris Lady Cat volleyball team will travel across town to take on North Lamar. The Lady Cats are 3–2 in district while the Pantherettes are 3–1. North Lamar won the first matchup in 5 sets. Varsity will play Friday at 4:30.

The Rangers have yet to finalize their list of interviews for their vacant managerial spot, but have done significant due diligence on at least five external candidates, sources confirmed Wednesday.

The Rangers are also giving strong consideration to internal candidates Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as the interim manager, and assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, who finished the season as the bench coach, the sources confirmed.

Texas finished 67–95 and fired Jeff Bannister with a week remaining in the season.

Philadelphia 76ers franchise center Joel Embiid has signed a five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Under Armour.

The average annual value of the deal is expected to make the 7-foot All-Star the highest-paid player at his position.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has drawn criticism from an unlikely source for his less-than-enthusiastic approach to lining up at wide receiver when Lamar Jackson comes in as the QB. “My wife gave me crap the one day, told me I need to look more interested out there,” Flacco said Wednesday. “But I’m just trying to stay out of it. I’m not comfortable out there. I don’t need to get too creative.”

If Jimmie Johnson wins a record eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship, it won’t be with Chad Knaus as his crew chief. Kevin Meendering, crew chief for Elliott Sadler in the Xfinity Series, will take over the No. 48 team starting in 2019, while Knaus will become crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, according to a team news release.

Deion Sanders has seen his son Shilo rack up scholarship offers through the recruiting process in the past few years. The most recent offer, however, was just a little different as it came from Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State. The younger Sanders is a Class of 2019 cornerback out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. Ranked as the No. 290 prospect in the class, Shilo now has a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the Seminoles. He has the opportunity to attend the same school as his father, or create his own path. While he hasn’t decided which is best for him, Shilo sees the positive in both options and welcomes the attention his last name brings.