Football Friday Returns in Today’s Sports Update

In High school football last night, the Hughes Springs Mustangs held of Hamshire-Fannett 14-7 in Lufkin. Meanwhile the Pittsburg Pirates took it on the chin from powerful Jefferson 49-7.

High School football action continues tonight. Mt Pleasant travels to Wylie East at 7:30pm on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon is on the road to Bonham on STAR Country 96.9. Kick off is at7:30pm, Sulphur Springs will host Frisco Wakeland on STAR 95.9. Also on tonight, Paris is at Pleasant Grove on 101.9 KBUS, North Lamar visits Pottsboro on MIX 107.7, Paul Pewitt will host New Boston, Daingerfield will be at home against Gunter, Gilmer will host Atlanta, and Rivercrest will be at Chisum.

In volleyball tonight, the North Lamar Pantherettes will travel to Anna. Chisum will play at Leonard. Prairiland travels to Greenville. And Paris is in Marshall for a tournament.

The Dallas cowboys finished the preseason last night with a 17–15 loss to Tampa Bay. Dallas opens the regular season a week from Sunday against the Giants.

Charles Leblanc continued his recent surge at the plate as the Frisco RoughRiders lost to Springfield 13–9 Thursday night. Leblanc finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and fell a triple shy of the cycle. It was his second-career four-hit game. The Riders scored six times in the sixth, highlighted by home runs from Juremi Profar and Ryan Dorow, before Springfield regained the lead with an eight-run seventh.

And the Rangers fell to Seattle 5–3. The game was tied at 3 heading to the ninth before Seattle scores 2 runs to take the lead. Jose Leclerc took the loss for the Rangers. Those two teams will play again today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

In college football last night, #1 Clemson rolled Georgia Tech 52-14, #12 Texas A&M routed Texas State 41-7 and #14 Utah beat BYU 30-12.

There’s more college football on tap tonight. One of the bigger games is #19 Wisconsin at South Florida. Tulsa will be at #18 Michigan State and Oklahoma State will be at Oregon State.