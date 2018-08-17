Football Scrimages Tonight Plus Rangers Turn Triple Play In Today’s Sports

Yesterday at the North Hopkins volleyball tournament, Prairiland finished first in their pool while Chisum finished second in theirs.

Bracket play begins on Saturday. Chisum will be in action tonight at Pittsburg.

In other volleyball action, Paris will be at the Marshall tournament today and tomorrow. North Lamar will play in the Denison tournament.

Football scrimmages begin tonight for area schools. Chisum hosts Detroit. Paris will scrimmage Henderson at home. Prairiland travels to Maud. And North Lamar and Atlanta will meet at RL Maddox stadium. Mt Pleasant will host Liberty- Eylau , Hughes Springs will be at home with Queen City, Mt Vernon will travel to Quinlan Ford, Paul Pewitt will be on the road at Linden-Kildare, Pittsburg will be at Carthage, Gilmer will be at home against Kilgore and Daingerfield will host Hooks.

After giving up six runs in the first two innings last night, the Rangers came back to beat the Angels 8-6 in Arlington. The key play in the game came in the fourth inning. The Angels had the bases loaded. Texas turned a seldom-seen 5-4 triple play in the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Things got a little strange, but with the bases loaded, the Rangers retired all three runners, making it the first triple play in which the batter was not retired since June 3, 1912, according to STATS Nomar Mazara was back in the lineup for Texas. He homered in his first plate appearance in over a month. Game two is tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. on Wednesday night, which led to a benches-clearing scuffle. Urena used his first pitch to hit Acuna, who had homered in five straight games, including the previous three against Miami. Urena’s discipline will start Friday at Washington unless it is appealed.

As the Denver Broncos try to decide what they’ll do to find a backup quarterback, John Elway said Thursday that Colin Kaepernick will not be a consideration. Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it,” Elway said. He’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.” Elway met with Kaepernick twice in 2016 as the Broncos and San Francisco 49erstried to work out a trade that would have sent Kaepernick to Denver. At the time, the Broncos wanted to trim Kaepernick’s guaranteed salary from $11.9 million to $7 million, whether that would involve the 49ers paying the difference or Kaepernick simply taking the pay cut.

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is in Cleveland for a visit with the Browns, stopped by the team’s radio station Thursday and sounded optimistic about working out a deal. Bryant said on Cleveland Browns Daily that he likes the city, thinks he would look good back in the orange he wore at Oklahoma State and said, “we are just trying to work some things out.” Bryant, 29, was released by the Cowboys after eight seasons in April. The three-time Pro Bowl was the franchise leader in touchdown receptions.

He turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, preferring a one-year deal where he can re-establish himself and get a bigger payday next season.

Chapel Hill Volleyball won their pool at the West Rusk tournament on Thursday. They beat Carlisle in 2(29-27)(25-20). Then Gladewater in two (25-11)(25-4). Last was Beckville JV in two. (25-23)(25-19).