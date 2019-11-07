For Tim McGraw It All Started With A Walk In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Tim McGraw tells Entertainment Tonight that his 40-pound weight loss started with a walk. ”Everything was good. My career was good. I was just pretty lazy in my life. I didn’t start with gym memberships. I didn’t start with trainers. I didn’t start with any of those things. I started by walking every day. The more I walked, the more I wanted to do and the more I wanted to do bodyweight stuff. So, that gym stuff wasn’t part of my program for a while… Take that first step. Just say, ‘I’m gonna walk 10 minutes at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.,’ whatever your wake up time is. ‘I’m gonna walk 10 minutes today.’ You do that for 10 weeks and I guarantee it’ll lead to something else.”

Luke Combs tells Rolling Stone magazine that music brings people together. “Music to me feels like one of the only things people can agree on. Because they definitely don’t agree on politics or religion or much of anything, but if you hear a Post Malone song and you like him, and you hear another person listening to it, you’re like, ‘Alright, I like that guy. I don’t know anything about him, but I like him.’ That’s a super powerful thing and definitely not something that should be taken lightly.”

Russell Dickerson tells the website Nashville Styles that he’s already looking forward to an amazing 2020. “2020? It’s all about new, next-level music, more songwriting, a deeper Russell D., and some big tours on the way!”

WOTV claims Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars contestant Hannah Brown is going to present an award at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 13.

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are planning a two-week babymoon. A source tells the magazine, “Maren is planning a huge babymoon with her hubby. She’s already really excited to show off her bump next week at the Country Music Association Awards. She has a chance to go down in history that night, as she has the most nominations! She’s due in the spring, so she’s planning to go relax somewhere. They were thinking about the Bahamas, but they’re not too sure. She’s leaving all the logistics up to her husband. All she’s requested are lots of prenatal massages and two weeks off completely, no emails, no texts, no nothing.”

Brett Young tells WYCD that he struggled to put in his daughter’s new car seat. “It’s some alien stuff. The drive home from the hospital, the first time you put her in a car seat and you’re responsible for safely driving her home … The nurse button doesn’t work anymore. At home, there’s no button. A car seat seems so basic, it’s not.”

Chris Stapleton tells Rolling Stone magazine why he is a Lego in his new video for the song “Second One to Know.” ”Well, I grew up playing with Legos as a kid, but my kids like Legos, too, so I was trying to dream up a video for this song — and this all started like three years ago, mind you. This song always sounded like a fight scene to me, and I was like “Well, what could we do?” I went through some iterations in my brain, like “Do we hire Steven Seagal or something like that?” I’m not sure if one of the Lego Movies was out at the time or what, but I always like to swing for the fences idea-wise and was like, “Well, what if we just call the Lego people and see if they would make us into Legos?” Then it turned into something crazy.”