Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers In Texas

Sulphur Springs, Texas (September 15, 2022) – Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked CHRISTUS Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list. In addition, CHRISTUS is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking.

“Whether a seasoned nurse or a new grad, you will find a wealth of opportunity and an outstanding culture at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances,” explained Chris Glenney, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “We are grateful to be recognized as one of the best health care employers in the state of Texas and the best in this region.”

With market research company Statista, Forbes anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Survey respondents rated employers in several areas, including workplace safety, compensation, and advancement opportunities. They also asked survey respondents how likely they would recommend their employer to potential employees.

“We are a unique place to work because of our mission, to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and because of our core values of Compassion, Integrity, Excellence, Stewardship and Dignity.” said Kimberly King Webb, JD Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, CHRISTUS Health “These are qualities that are not just worthwhile, they represent our highest priorities in how we treat each other and every interaction we have with those we are privileged to serve.”

CHRISTUS Health, including CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, and CHRISTUS St. Michael, is ranked in the top 30 in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers by State. There are thousands of places to work across Texas; this year’s Forbes list ranks just 101 Texas businesses and organizations based on employee surveys.

“Responses from CHRISTUS Associates contributed to this ranking, and that means a great deal, as we often tell our team, support the CHRISTUS Health mission of excellence, and we will support yours,” said Glenney. “All across Northeast Texas, we are proud of all that we can accomplish together, not just because of the outstanding people who are part of our team, but how we offer hope and healing to all those we have the privilege to serve.”