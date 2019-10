The director of Quality Control at Azleway Boy’s Ranch in Smith County has been arrested for embezzling nearly $190,000 from the ranch. The theft was discovered after a forensic audit of the facility. Toni Marie Rambo turned herself in to Smith County detectives on a charge of theft more than $100,000 but less than $200,000. The charge was enhanced because Azleway is a non-profit. She has been released on $300,000 bond.