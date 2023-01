Lamar National Bank has announced the appointment of former major league baseball player Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. During his 19 year career, Hunter earned nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, was a five-time Major League All-Star, and was a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He played for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Detroit Tigers from 1997 through 2015. Hunter is currently a successful business owner and resides in Prosper.