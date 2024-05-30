Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header

Former Durant Guilty Of Embezzlement

 

Former Durant Police Lieutenant Billy Joe Jones entered a plea bargain Wednesday to Embezzlement. Court documents  show that Jones embezzled about $67,000 from monies seized while he was a narcotics officer. He stole an additional $37,000 from the local Fraternal Order of Police, where he served as the secretary and treasurer. He was taking the money via ATM withdrawals and most of it was spent in casinos. Jones was sentenced to 7 years deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to pay about $100,000 restitution.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved