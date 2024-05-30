Former Durant Guilty Of Embezzlement

Former Durant Police Lieutenant Billy Joe Jones entered a plea bargain Wednesday to Embezzlement. Court documents show that Jones embezzled about $67,000 from monies seized while he was a narcotics officer. He stole an additional $37,000 from the local Fraternal Order of Police, where he served as the secretary and treasurer. He was taking the money via ATM withdrawals and most of it was spent in casinos. Jones was sentenced to 7 years deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to pay about $100,000 restitution.