Ian Highful

Clute Texas Police arrested a former Eagletown school teacher on seven felony charges. In addition, they charged Ian Highful with aggravated possession of child pornography, five counts of child exploitation, and one count of indecent exhibitions. Highful is awaiting extradition back to McCurtain County, Oklahoma, to face charges. Investigators say they have identified at least five victims. One of the alleged victims reportedly committed suicide.