The former chairman of the Gregg County Republican Party and 6 term mayor of White Oak has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors on charges he defrauded a Longview bank. Tim Vaughn was ordered to forfeit $146,000 in cash but other details of his sentence were sealed by a federal judge.