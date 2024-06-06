Paris Regional Health Header
Former East Texas Physician Sentenced For Continuous Abuse

 

Suspended East Texas physician Karl Frederick Kauffman has pleaded guilty in Cherokee District Court continuous sexual abuse of a child. The victim was under 14 years old at the time of the abuse between 2015 and 2022. the victim was under 14 years old at the time of the abuse, which began at least from 2015 to February 2022. Kauffman, who worked at various area hospital emergency rooms, was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He must serve the sentence day for day and will NOT become eligible for parole.

