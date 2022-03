A former teacher in the Martins Mill ISD has been charged with possession of child pornography. Van Zandt County deputies say as many as 900 charges could be filed against 56-year-old Jeffery Lance Gurley after his computers were searched. Gurley had previously been charged in August with Sexual Assault of a Child. In addition to Martins Mill – he formerly taught at Kemp, Mabank, LaPoyner, Mesquite, Eustace and Malakoff.