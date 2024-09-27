Former Fannin County JP Clerk Indicted

Officials arrested a Fannin County employee last June for allegedly embezzling $400,000 from the Pct 2 JP’s office. Now, a grand jury has indicted Kristina Smith, 52, for first-degree felony charges. Smith had worked for the county for more than 25 years. She began with the county clerk’s office, moved to the District Clerk’s office, and has been with the JP since 2006. Prosecutors say Smith began embezzling about eight years ago.

Las autoridades arrestaron a un empleado del condado de Fannin en junio pasado por presuntamente malversar $400,000 de la oficina del Pct 2 JP. Ahora, un gran jurado acusó a Kristina Smith, de 52 años, de cargos de delito grave en primer grado. Smith había trabajado para el condado durante más de 25 años. Comenzó en la oficina del secretario del condado, se trasladó a la oficina del secretario del distrito y ha estado con el JP desde 2006. Los fiscales dicen que Smith comenzó a malversar fondos hace unos ocho años.