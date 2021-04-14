Former Ft. Worth Police Chief Comments On Minnesota Police Shooting

The officer involved shooting in Minnesota puts a spotlight on police training once again, and what may need to change. Many are left wondering how former officer Kim Potter pulled her gun rather than a taser during Sunday’s deadly incident. Former Fort Worth Police Chief Jeff Halstead says usually the gun and taser are worn on the opposite side of the belt, so a lack of training may be to blame for the tragedy. He says police need to do everything they can to de-escalate a situation. Halstead added that it may be time to re-examine why police make certain traffic stops when they do.