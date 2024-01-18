ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Former Globetrotter Nick “Motivator” Moore visits Paris ISD

Nick “Motivator” Moore, former Globetrotter, is a renowned motivational speaker who has been inspiring students at Paris ISD with his powerful story. Nick’s childhood was marked with adversity and challenges, but instead of succumbing to his circumstances, he used them as a source of motivation to become the person he is today. His talks are not only about his personal journey, but also about the importance of resilience, determination, and self-belief in achieving success.

Pictured above: 5th grader Karis Furtch works on tossing the ball and balancing it on her hand.

Nick’s message to the students is clear: no matter what challenges they face; they have the power to be a better person. “I challenge you to find five people and give them a compliment, whether in person or on social media,” Moore said. “Be nice to your teachers. Your parents didn’t tell you to go to school and be mean.” He emphasizes the importance of having a positive attitude and mindset, and encourages students to surround themselves with people who support their dreams and aspirations. “No matter what you are or will be going through, remember you have a last name and that means you are somebody,” Moore said. His talks are not only inspiring, but also practical, providing students with actionable steps to take towards their goals.

Pictured above: Nick “Motivator” Moore talks to Mr. Preston about never giving up on missed shots.

 

