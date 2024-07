A court sentenced Phillip Nix, 38, a former Kilgore ISD choir teacher, to ten years in jail due to an improper relationship with a student case from 2022. Officials arrested Nix after the Kilgore Police Department started investigating him based on information received from Kilgore ISD. Nix reportedly worked at Kilgore High School as their choir director from the fall of 2019 until the end of 2021, when he resigned.