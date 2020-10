A former Lindale ISD coach accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested again this week for a bond violation. Twenty-five-year-old Blake Maddox, was taken into custody by Tyler Police. It is unclear what condition of the bond Maddox allegedly violated. He was given a $100,000 bond for the new arrest, which was posted and he has since been released. Maddox was an assistant football and baseball coach.