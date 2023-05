Karlton Rashad DavisOn Wednesday, Titus County arrested Karlton Rashad Davis, 30, a former Linden-Kildare CISD coach accused of two counts of indecency with a child. Davis was the head basketball coach and assistant coach for the football and track programs. He’s in the Titus County jail under a $100,000 bond. The school district said the allegations did not involve a current or former student at Linden-Kildare.