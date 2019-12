A former A&M-Lion basketball player is making his first head coaching appearance after being named the interim Head Coach of the New York Knicks. Reportedly, 55-year-old Mike Miller was promoted to the position after the Knicks fired both Head Coach David Fizdale and Assistant Coach Keith Smart. Miller played 46 games for what was then East Texas State University from 1983 to 1985, averaging 7.8 points per game and shooting 46 percent from the floor.