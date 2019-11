Forty-two-year-old David Northcutt, the former mayor of Achille, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with stealing from the police department’s evidence room. The indictment against him states he possessed, concealed, bartered and disposed of stolen weapons across state lines. Investigators say he took he took drugs, firearms, a Yeti cooler and about $8,000 in cash. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.