Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter Joins Lamar National Bank Board

Paris, Texas – Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for nineteen years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, the Minnesota Twins inducted Torii into the Twins Hall of Fame.

A long-time resident of Prosper, Hunter has built a successful business career, including co-founding Celina’s Tender Smokehouse BBQ. He is the President of 4T8 Investment Group, LLC and Katorii Financial Services, LLC. He is also co-owner of Makers Gym, Urban Hydration, The Culture Cigar Lounge, and LaFinca Coffee Shop, in addition to being a shareholder of Lamar National Bank.

“Torii’s business acumen and success in Collin County brings myriad business relationship opportunities to Lamar National,” said Vice Chairman and CEO Greg Wilson. “We are delighted to continue to bring diversity to our Board. This addition will help shape our future as we deliver relationship banking to the communities we call home.”

Hunter and his wife Katrina are active philanthropically, contributing to many charities. His charitable acts and outstanding accomplishments have resulted in receiving the Branch Rickey award in 2009 and an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In addition, his wife Katrina currently serves on the Board of ManeGait, an equine therapy non-profit founded by Paris native Priscilla Lewis Darling and her husband, Bill. The Hunters have three adult sons and five grandchildren.

Founded in 1981, Lamar National Bank is a $370 million community bank headquartered in Paris, Texas. It has locations in Paris, Reno, Celina, Northlake, Frisco, and Bryan/College Station. The bank will open a new location in Anna next month.

For more information on Lamar National Bank, call 903-785-0701.