Former Mt Pleasant Man Wanted For Double Murder

CAMDEN (KATV) — It has been over two weeks since the murders of a woman and her four-year-old child shocked the Camden community, and their suspected killer remains on the loose.

24-year old Jory Worthen is wanted on two counts of capital murder.

On June 25, A missing persons report turned into the worst news a mother could bear. Her 20-year-old daughter Alyssa Cannon and grandchild Brayden have been murdered. “I feel like my heart and soul has been ripped out. I’ll never be the same again, ever,” said Angela Cannon.

Almost right away, Worthen, Alyssa’s ex-boyfriend, was named the prime suspect. Cannon said, “It doesn’t surprise me honestly. I never trusted him, but my daughter kept thinking he’s changed, he’s changed.” She continued saying, “It’s not right, it’s not fair. Neither one of them deserved what that monster did to them.”

Camden Police have exhausted many resources in hopes of leading to an arrest.

“We want him, and we want him bad,” said spokesperson Dana Wetherbee.

And regardless how long it takes, they’re confident Worthen will be caught. “You just can’t hide forever. Somebody is going to see him and recognize him or see the car, the tag,” said Cannon.

Wetherbee added, “We want the family to know that we haven’t given up, we’re not giving up, and we will find him.”

The vehicle Worthen is suspected to be driving is a 2007 white Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE.