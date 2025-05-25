ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Former Mt Pleasant Tiger Hoops Standout Dies

The Mt Pleasant and Henderson State University communities are mourning the death of   21-year-old Jamarion Brown.  Brown was a 2020 graduate of Mt Pleasant HIgh School where he starred in basketball. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. He played with Henderson State for only 1 season after transferring from Southwest Christian College.

