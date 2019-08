A retired middle school teacher and former church youth leader has been indicted on 15 child porn charges by the Cass County grand jury. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Dale Barkman of Atlanta, Texas was arrested Friday and bond was set at $1.25 million. The investigation began in June after the suspicious images were found on the church computer. Conditions of his bond include a GPS leg monitor, no contact with any children under 18, and being restricted to Cass and Bowie Counties.