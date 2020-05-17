Former NFL Broadcaster, Beauty Queen, Phyllis George Dies

Phyllis George, born and raised in Denton, a former Miss America who became a mainstay on CBS Football broadcasts on Sundays has died at the age of 70 of a blood disorder. She appeared with Brent Musburger, Irv Cross, and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. She was the first woman to co-host a network sports program. George remained on the schedule for three seasons and went on to do many things on TV and beyond, including becoming the first Lady of Kentucky.

