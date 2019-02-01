Morrell banner
Former NFL Quarterback, Cowboys Coach Dies

2 hours ago

Wade Wilson with Tony Romo

Longtime NFL quarterback and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Coach Wade Wilson died today (02.01.19) at his home in Coppell. Today was his 60th birthday. Wilson, who played at Texas A&M-Commerce had suffered from diabetes for 30 years and had a toe amputated in 2016. Wilson was born in Greenville, but grew up in Commerce and played high school football for the Commerce Tigers. Wilson played in the NFL for 17 years in Minnesota, Atlanta, New Orlandes and finally with the Cowboys.

