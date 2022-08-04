Former North Texas Mayor and Land Developer Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions

SHERMAN, Texas – The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, both of Plano, Texas were convicted by a jury on July 24, 2021, of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud. Laura Jordan was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant. Mark Jordan was also sentenced today by Judge Mazzant and received 72 months in federal prison.

“Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly conduct themselves in a manner that solely benefits the community,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “When the greed of personal gain and benefit results from official actions taken on the pretense of altruistic motives, then the integrity of the whole process is corrupted. Jordan and Maczka have now been convicted by a jury of their peers and their punishment should reflect some measure of repair of that trust by the citizens of Richardson, Texas.”

“For the residents of Richardson, today is a step toward rebuilding public trust,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Laura Jordan violated her obligation to serve her constituents, and along with Mark Jordan, carried out a conspiracy to commit bribery and tax fraud all while concealing their illicit conduct from the City of Richardson and its taxpayers. Our elected officials are held to the highest standards, and the FBI will continue to ensure that those who disregard their duty to serve the public are held fully accountable.”

According to information presented in court, from May 2013 through April 2015, Laura Maczka was the mayor of Richardson, Texas, and Jordan was a land developer. Maczka and Jordan conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery. Maczka, contrary to her campaign promises, supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, ultimately allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson near other Richardson neighborhoods. In exchange, Jordan paid Maczka over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check, and paid for over $24,000 in renovations to Maczka’s home. Jordan also paid for luxury hotel stays and airfare upgrades for Maczka and provided Maczka lucrative employment at one of Jordan’s companies. According to court testimony, Maczka and Jordan failed to disclose to the public that they had coordinated to affect the zoning changes Jordan wanted and that Jordan had provided a stream of benefits to Maczka.

Maczka and Jordan were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2018.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, and the City of Richardson. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather Rattan, Sean Taylor, Brent Andrus, Anand Varadarajan, Bradley Visosky, and other attorneys from the Plano branch office.