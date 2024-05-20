Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Former Paris Mayor Submits Letter of Resignation

 

Reginald Hughes

On Monday, May 20, District Two City Council Member and former Mayor Reginald B. Hughes submitted a letter of resignation to City Clerk Janice Ellis for delivery to the remaining City Council members.

“I am graciously appreciative of the City Department Heads and Employees, and have enjoyed working with them, the City Council and the PEDC in moving Paris forward through much hard work and countless hours,” the letter states. Hughes was re-elected for a two-year term in the May 4 general election.

In accordance with the Texas Local Government Code and the Paris City Charter, the City Council will consider accepting the resignation at its regular meeting on Monday, June 10. If accepted, the Council will begin the process of appointing a qualified resident from District Two to fill the unexpired term.

