cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Former Reno PD Lt. Files Federal Lawsuit

The Paris News reports that a former Reno PD Lieutenant is suing the City of Reno in federal court. The suit alleges the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas Labor Laws. Lt. David Jernigan filed the lawsuit in April but amended it earlier this month. He says the city discriminated against him due to an injury that he says occurred on the job. As a result, Reno fired him in August of 2021. He claims it was retaliation against him for filing discrimination and workers’ compensation claims.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     