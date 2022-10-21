Former Reno PD Lt. Files Federal Lawsuit

The Paris News reports that a former Reno PD Lieutenant is suing the City of Reno in federal court. The suit alleges the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas Labor Laws. Lt. David Jernigan filed the lawsuit in April but amended it earlier this month. He says the city discriminated against him due to an injury that he says occurred on the job. As a result, Reno fired him in August of 2021. He claims it was retaliation against him for filing discrimination and workers’ compensation claims.